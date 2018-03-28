Capital gains for Community Runners

A weekend of perfect weather saw Boston Community Runners competing at events in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Derbyshire and London.

It all started on Saturday when Paul Maddison and Tanya Knight headed to Osmaston Manor in the Derbyshire Dales to take part in the Wild Mud Run - probably the muddiest event in the world of obstacle racing.

The Thorney runners.

The event offered 5k and 10k trail and mud runs with more than 60 challenging obstacles in the full race distance.

The runners encountered mud, water, tunnels, monkey bars, fire, giant walls, cargo nets, balance beams, hurdles, Jacob’s ladders, tightropes and an assault course.

Tanya and Paul both completed the course to cheers from the crowds at the end.

Back in Lincolnshire it was the Gainsborough and Morton 10K.

Paul and Tanya after the mud run.

Jackie Hallett was having her first competitive race in her home town colours and a super run saw her finish in 1:06.36, a time she was very pleased with.

At Thorney, just over the border in Cambridgeshire, the annual 10K road race took place with Dan Simpson, Sarah Burton and Samantha Cross all competing for the club.

Dan had a very strong run and just missed out on a sub-50, crossing the line in 50.45, 127th home in a field of more than 300 runners.

Sarah was nine minutes behind, beating that magic hour barrier with a time of 59.47.

Samantha - running her first 10K since November - clocked 1:03.14.

The inaugural London Landmarks Half Marathon took place on closed roads through the capital.

More than 10,000 runners started on Pall Mall, finishing by Downing Street and taking in many of the sights.

Anthony Bretten had a brilliant run and managed to clock 1:58.54.

Kimberley Pittam and Sarah Clarke recorded personal bests with times of 2:00.54 and 2:00.56 respectively.

Gary Beck-Sykes also ran, raising £1,200 for Prostate Cancer UK.

He finished in a time of 2:17.46.

Boston Community Runners meet on Thursday evenings at Peter Paine at 6.50pm for a 7pm start.

All are welcome to join in.