Captain Aidan leads BADAC runners home

Conditions were near perfect for this year’s Friskney Half Marathon, the traditional final endurance preparation for runners entered in the London Marathon.

The still, mild and slightly damp weather and the flat, traffic-free route gave contenders an excellent opportunity to produce fast times.

And many entrants achieved personal best times.

This year’s race winner was Brian Corleys (Bushfield Joggers), who made good use of the conducive conditions, establishing a lead early on in the race and then going on to claim a comfortable victory (1:18.18).

In second place, 42 seconds behind, was Sean Barkes (Lincoln Wellington AC), with Kaoru Shimada (Lincoln & District Runners) in third, clocking (1:2227).

Second man home for Lincoln Wellington AC in fourth position was Chris Phelan-Heath (1:24.12).

The host club’s first runner home was men’s captain Aidan McClure, who showed a good level of fitness at this stage of the year, indicating promise of some good track performances in the forthcoming track and field season.

Aidan maintained good rhythm throughout and looked comfortable as he finished third in the senior men’s age group and sixth overall in 1:28.54.

In support of Aidan was James Roark, 13th in 1:37.58.

The first senior female finisher in 23rd position was Rebecca Carey (1:52.18), ahead of the first veteran 35 runner Zoe Parkes (1:53.05) in 24th.

The men’s 40 category award went to overall race winner Brian Corleys, with Darren Weston (Skegness & District) taking the veteran men’s 50 category award and Peter Davis (Newark Striders) the vet men’s 60 trophy.

Debbie Jinks (Mablethorpe RC) won the women’s veteran 45 section award and Angela Freemantle (Sleaford Town Runners) took the vet women’s 55 winners trophy.

In the men’s combined team competition, Bushfield Joggers were winners with veteran Brian Corleys and seniors Chris Hopewell and Alan Condon combining for victory with 29 points.

SleafordTown Runners’ trio of veteran 55 finishers Angela Freemantle, Kim Ulysses and Jane Winter carried off the women’s team award with 87 points.

On Friday evening Boston & District AC will be launching the Tommy Clay Development Series of track and field meets at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

There is a range of track and field competitions for all age groups, from under nines to seniors, for school and club athletes.

Entries will be taken on the day with the first event at 6.30pm.