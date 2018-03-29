Captain Bill leads by example in West win

The latest local sports news.
The latest local sports news.

Boston West Golf Club seniors captain Bill Laing and his partner John Chain got the team off to a good start with a two-hole win against South Kyme captain Peter Zammitt and his partner Mel Moxon.

In a close-fought match it was Bill and John who finally took the point as the team won 4.5-1.5

Results: Bill Laing & John Chain won by 2 holes; Les Martin & Simon Cooper won 4/3; John Baker & Ken Ashford lost 5/4; Keith Boothby & Terry Coulter won 4/3; Graham Goor & Norman Stanley half; and Ian McKenzie & Graham Squires won 3/1.