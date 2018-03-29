Captain Bill leads by example in West win

Boston West Golf Club seniors captain Bill Laing and his partner John Chain got the team off to a good start with a two-hole win against South Kyme captain Peter Zammitt and his partner Mel Moxon.

In a close-fought match it was Bill and John who finally took the point as the team won 4.5-1.5

Results: Bill Laing & John Chain won by 2 holes; Les Martin & Simon Cooper won 4/3; John Baker & Ken Ashford lost 5/4; Keith Boothby & Terry Coulter won 4/3; Graham Goor & Norman Stanley half; and Ian McKenzie & Graham Squires won 3/1.