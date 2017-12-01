Captain Francis’ team earns the bragging rights

The ladies’ section at Boston Golf Club turned out for the winter roll up 10 hole Texas Scramble.

The winning team were Anne Wallhead, Chris Sherriff and Jane Marriott, who scored 37.4 on 10 holes.

Second place went to Fran Grant and Ann Gullick with an adjusted score giving them 39.7

In a Sunday morning Captain versus Vice Captain better ball pairs stableford, Boston Golf Club captain Lee Francis’ team took the honours with a six and half to four and a half victory over a team led by vice captain Phil Sale.

Top three scoring pairs were: 1. S. Clayton & B. Vaughan 46pts; 2. A. Logan & T. McDonald 43pts; 3. T. Emberton & Z. Wrisdale 41pts