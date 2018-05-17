Captain’s team Hunt down rivals

The captain's team.
The captain's team.

Kirton Holme Golf Club held their annual Captain versus Vice Captain match on Sunday.

The contest was played in glorious conditions, better than the forecast threatened.

This match is usually a closely-fought affair, but this year Captain Barry Hunt and his team romped away with victory.

The Vice Captain’s team could only manage one win, the final score being 5-1 to the Captain’s team.

Kirton Holme’s Men’s A team recorded their first win of the year by beating Thorney Lakes 3.5-2.5 at home.

Pictured are the Captain’s team.