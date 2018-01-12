Captains tee off at New Year Drive-In

The new year means new captains at Kirton Holme Golf Club.

What is now an annual golf day to start the new year, members watched as the incoming 2018 skippers teed off at the Captains’ Drive-In.

Gloria Bursnell presents Marlene Morris with her badge.

Barry Hunt is the new Club Captain and the Lady Captain is Marlene Morris.

After the Captains’ Drive-In the members played a nine-hole Texas scramble to clear a few cobwebs.

The winners of the competition were the team of Jason Hadland, Lance Pulling and Avril Norton.

Outgoing captain Stu Thomas is pictured handing the blazer to new captain Barry Hunt while Gloria Bursnell presents Marlene Morris with her badge.