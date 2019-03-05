Carlton Road letting points slip in bowls league title challenge

Carlton Road are slowly but surely letting a title push slip out of their grasp in the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Orthotics Health and Foot Care Division One.

Two points drifted away whilst main rivals Eastenders were picking up maximum points.

Against A40 the Road’s Chris Gill fell 20-19 to Jean Cammack although they won the game overall convincingly 50-25.

Eastenders beat Jolly Farmers 41-23 and now have a 13-point advantage with eight games remaining.

Third-placed Invaders beat Red 5, skips Scott Whyers and Rod West winning 36-7 and 15-10.

Thee bottom two, Royal Mail and Strollers, both picked up two points.

The Mail’s Barbara Kenny, Ted Bloodworth and Geoff Taylor won 16-13 against Punchbowlers’s Ian Drury, but Dave Gill won 28-14 for the extra points.

Strollers were matched against fifth placed IBC, Kath Beck, Alan Warne and Alan Everitt winning 18-14 only for IBC’s Steve Cornwell, Dennis Ellis and Richard White (32-9) to claim the aggregate points.

Parthians picked up two points against Holland Fen as Diane Bedford, Ann Martin and Pete Bedford won 17-14. The Flowers-Dilnot-Stanton trio nicked the additional points with a win of 20-14 for the Fenmen.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Nomads are still in a good position at the top of the table.

Mel Maddison skippped his rink to a win of 19-14 and Derek Smith won 23-15 against Breakaways.

Second-placed Boston Park fell further behind the leaders when they were held by third-bottom Patriarchs.

For the Park, Ron Thacker, Nigel Taylor and Alan Batchelor won 26-20 but Patriarchs’s Michael Rate triumphed 20-14 for three points apiece.

Autos moved to equal third when they defeated Cosmos with an overall win of 34-26.

Dynamics and Feathers shared the rink points but Feathers won the additional points thanks to Brain Sansam (24-13).

Possibly the best result of the night was bottom team Vikings’s success against high-riding Poachers, missing out on maximum points by just one shot. Janet Loughran, Ray Loughran and John Stray won 15-9, replying for Poachers were Mike Campion, Denis Robins and Mick Dodes (18-17).

Fairways lead the Cammacks Division Three table by eight points and this week won four points against Phantoms.

Nick Whitmore triumphed 13-10 for Phantoms, but Heather Scarboro responded with a 26-11 succes.

The Burtons, in fourth, beat second-place Central as they two sides switched positions.

Skips Dave Bailey and Chris Hill posted winning scorecards of 24-10 and 17-12.

U3 proved too strong for Phoenix and won 43-21.

Amateurs beat Hotspurs as Dave Coulson, Eileen Favell and Mick Greet won 24-9.

Shipmates collected all the points thanks to wins of 21-16 and 23-7 for skips Ted Vere and Pat Robinson.