Carlton Road tighten their grip at the table top

Carlton Road are tightening their grip at the top of the Orchard Health Care Division One of the Boston Indoor Bowls League.

They took maximum points from Royal Mail this week as Pete Clark, Daniel Harrison and Chris Gill won 26-13.

Les Feary succeeded 28-7 for the rest of the points.

Eastenders moved up a place from third as they beat second-placed Holland Fen.

Bazza Wilson, Eric Dilnot and Ron Flowers won 21-14, but Enders’ Matt Whyers, Mark Whyers and Richard Vinter won 21-9 for the aggregate points.

IBC were too strong for A40 as Jeff Powell, Tony Powell and Richard White’s 31-10 bettered Arnold Bennett’s reply of 13-32.

Strollers and Punchbowlers drew as Strollers’ Mick Hippisley won 17-14 and Punchbowlers’ Terry Dawson, Jeff Skelton Ian Drury triumphed 15-18.

Norprint produced their second win of the season against Red 5 as Ted Bloodworth, Dick Vinter and Dave Toynton won 20-10.

Colin Price, Yvonne Smith and Ian Smith replied 11-16 for Red 5.

Invaders picked up all the points from Jolly Farmers, skips Ian Tebbs and Scott Whyers with wins of 18-13 and 22-17.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Cosmos were back to winning ways this week when they defeated Poachers, who were 10 points ahead.

The Cosmos team imposed themselves on the game right from the off with Kathryn Rockall, Andrew Dunnington and Jean Thompson successful 20-12 and Michael Jacklin, Kevin Rockall and Bob Thompson triumphing 18-11.

Autos proved their league position is merited as, matched against a strong Patriarchs team, Jeff Homewood succeeded 30-15.

Norman Wright, meanwhile, found Alan Bristow a tough nut to crack, just winning 16-13 to for six points.

Boston Park were matched against Vikings, the result going to the underdogs the Vikings thanks to rink successes of 19-14 and 19-17 for skips Doug Staples and Keith Stones.

Feathers brought their A game to the green and defeated the Golfers. Maureen Hunn, Keith Posey and Brian Sansam triumphed 18-14 and Marie Smith, Alan Smith and Derek Hunn had a comfortable evening, winning 25-13.

Parthians were not in the mood to drop points to the Burtons, producing winning scorecards of 22-16 for Phil Markham and 29-9 for captain Keith Nix.

Three teams managed to win maximum points in the Cammacks Division Three.

Central who defeated Hotspurs 19-14 and a very close 16-15 for Fred Epton and Brian Hunn.

Amateurs saw off the challenge of Phoenix with wins of 20-9 and 15-13 for skips Mick Greet and John Smith and Fairways, at the top, won with plenty to spare against Bias.

Chris Gill, Lorna Locking and Heather Scarboro picked up shots at will to post a winning scorecard of 43-7 and Mavis Ablard, Hazel Smith and Anthea Hall gave their opposion just six scoring ends to win 18-6.

Tryers and Nomads shared the rink points but the Nomads trio of Alan Underwood, Richard Keeling and Mel Maddison scored four fours and two counts of three on their way to a success of 28-8 for the aggregate points.

Dynamics, in second spot, found U3’s trio of Michael Teasdale, Sandra Copeland and Peter Copeland in impressive form as they produced a winning scorecard of 24-17.

But it was for two points only for U3.

Replying for Dynamics, Alan West, Chris Medcalf and Jonathan West triumphed 12-29.

This trio would give some in the top division a tough time.