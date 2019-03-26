Carlton Road won’t lead Eastenders extend lead at the top

The top two keep putting in winning performances in the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health and Foot Care Division One.

Leaders Eastenders maintained their 13-point advantage over Carlton Road as they defeated A40 and Jolly Farmers respectively.

Invaders, in third spot, found bottom team Royal Mail delivering a good performance.

Nathan Dunnington, Sandra Tebbs and Scott Whyers triumphed 19-11 for Invaders, but the Mail’s captain Keith Sharp, assisted by Jo Sharp and Jill Smith, won 28-12 to collect the aggregate points.

Red 5 earned maximum points against Punchbowlers. Colin Price, Mandy Cook and Bob Lody won 18-13 and Bill Hodges, Yvonne Smith and Ian Smith coasted home 25-10.

Holland Fen won against IBC, skip Jim Gott winning 29-10 against Pete Stringfellow and Alex Tomlin, in an evenly balanced game against Tony Powell, winning 21-17.

Second-bottom Strollers needed more than two points from their game against Parthians to keep Royal Mail at bay, but that is all they won. Alan Everitt finished strongly to succeed 17-13. Replying for Parthians, John Clark, Pauline Atkin and Keith Nix won 22-16.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Nomads were expecting to move away from their nearest rivals Boston Park, but the points difference is just two and Park have the better shots difference.

Nomads were held up by the Poachers, with Grace Ruston, Sally Tingey and John Riches successful 18-15 and Mike Campion, Denis Ronins and Mick Dodes winning 23-17.

Also winning maximum points were the Golfers, who dispatched Patriarchs 50-23 to maintain fourth spot.

Breakaways only just won the aggregate points against bottom team Vikings by one shot.

This was thanks to Jo Dowse, Ann Jackson and Gordon Gallichan who won 19-14, which covered the reply from Jan Loughran, Ray Loughran and John Stray of 22-18.

Autos proved they are value for money in the league when they defeated Feathers.

For Feathers, Geoff Dawson won by a two shot margin (17-15) but, replying for the Autos, Keith Wilson, George Phillips and Jeff Homewood picked up a valuable count of four in the later stages which helped secure a win of 17-14.

Cosmos versus Dynamics saw the former pick up five of the six points at stake. Jean Thompson tied 12-12 with Bill Beal and Andrew Dunnington recovered from a 7-2 deficit to win 22-12.

This week produced a change at the top of the Cammacks Division Three, Fairways failing to pick up a point against closest rivals Central and slipped three points behind.

For the Fairways, Mavis Ablard, Hazel Smith and Carol Nundy were beaten by Lee Mulholland, Graham Mulholland and Brian Hunn (17-14).

Phyl Rickett, Marion Epton and Fred Epton Were never behind against Anthea Hall, Lorna Locking and Heather Scarboro, winning 17-10.

The Burtons won all six against the Phantoms with skips Dave Bailey and Chris Hill successful 26-12 and 16-11.

Also winning six points were U3 with a good win against the Saxons.

Peter Copeland, Barbara Pell and Dave Fox won 22-11 against Tony Hall and Vera Thorold, Carol Burge and Ray Thorold were successful 26-10.

Shipmates versus Amateurs saw the lower team Shipmates picking up all the points.

Ted Vere won 19-17 and Ray Robinson came from behind to triumph 12-10.

Bias and Hotspurs shared the rink points but the additional points went to the higher team Bias thanks to skip Ivor Roberts, who won 32-6.