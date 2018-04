Horace Smith was the winner of Westwood Lakes’ Over 50s Open on Thursday.

With the temperatures fluctuating up and down during the week, fishing was hard on Falcon Lake.

Smith got the nod with 38lbs 0oz from peg 23, with all F1 carp.

Results: 1 Horace Smith (Westwood Lakes) 38lbs 0oz. peg 23; 2 Dave Robinson (Westwood Lakes) 37lbs 8oz, peg 22; 3 Gary Mason (Westwood Lakes) 37lbs 2oz, peg 47; 4 Mick Morgan (Westwood Lakes) 36lbs 8oz, peg 41; 5 John Taylor (Mark One) 35lbs 0oz, peg 5.