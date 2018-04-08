Champ Johnson meets martial arts clubs

Boston boxing champion Callum Johnson has been visiting two martial arts clubs to show off his belts.

The defending Commonwealth light-heavyweight champion defeated Frank Buglioni to add the British title to his collection.

And last week he dropped by to speak to members of Evolution Martial Arts and Boston Muay Thai, who are both based on Fishtoft Road.

“All of Boston is very proud of you, what a great inspiration,” said Evolution coach Linda Baxter.

Johnson is pictured with members of the martial arts clubs.