Champions Matadors pushed by 501s

Unbeaten Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Darts League Web Designs Division One champions Matadors were pushed close by 501s in an in-house derby.

Kristian Thein hit 100, 134, 135, 140 and a 15 dart leg and Nathan Careless (4x100) put the Matadors 2-0 up before Pete Evans (112 finish) and Gordon Smith (5x100, 137, 140) levelled.

Matadors won both doubles before Nathan hit 8x100, 134, 140, to win his second singles to make the score 5-3.

However, Richard Hughes (3x100, 2x121, 137, 140, 100 finish, and a 14 dart leg) and Chris Fletcher (100, 120, 128) secured a 5-5 draw.

Runners-up Highwayman hosted Liberal lads, racing into a 6-0 lead before Terry Cox (4x100, 118, 132, 133, 140), Gordon McQuillan (5x100, 2x140) and Brad Martin (4x100, 120, 134, 136, 4x140 and 2x180) stopped the rot.

Wayne Clarke (4x100, 115, 135, 180 and a 15 dart leg) helped to secure a 7-3 win with other good scores from Scott Sutton (4x100, 3x125, 2x140, 180), Dave Brewin (6x100, 140) and Chris Simpson (2x100, 115, 120, 121, 140).

Mrs T’s Barmy Army beat Countryman 9-1.

Mark Forman hit 10 scores of 100 or better and 15 and 17 dart legs, David Tuplin hit seven scores, including a 121 finish.

Lee Yates hit six and was responsible for the Countryman’s only leg as he lost to Ken Wilson, who hit nine shots himself.

Tom Thornton hit seven and Steve Gillings hit four.

Dave Brewin hit the divisions highest finish with 160.

In the Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two, champions Spitfires enjoyed a comfortable 8-2 win over the Amigos.

Martin Boss had six sheet shots, Rick Seaman too, while the Amigos had Mick Jones with seven and youngster Rui Mason with four.

Liberal Us ended the season in style with a fantastic 8-2 win over Dartaholics.

Paul Fox (2x100, 2x125, 140) and Hayley Reeson (2x100, 137, 139, 140) hit the scores for them while Maria Titre hit three tons, Robert Harker 100, 140, 100 finish and Rob O’Brien 2x100, 123, 125, 133, and 120 check out for the Dartaholics.

With runners-up spot up for grabs, Seaview Raiders needed a win or draw while Cobras needed the victory to secure second.

The first set of singles were shared 2-2, as were the doubles, so at 3-3 with the last set of singles left, it was well and truly game on.

Cobras took the first two through Ray Bettison and Ian Chamberlain (121, 3x140, 180) but stalwart Steven Emsen (131, 140) won his only game to make it 4-5 and then Peter East (5x100, 121) stepped up to beat Paul Smith and force the draw.

Ray Witton’s 149 was the division’s highest finish.

This week sees the Pro-Am Invitation qualifier at the Ex Service Club on Friday night.

The 16 players that need to show to be in with achance of a place in November’s finale are Scott Smith, Pete Evans, Kristian Thein, Rob O’Brien, Chris Simpson, Stewart Giles, David Tuplin, Mark Gray, Nick Casswell, Nathan Careless, Spencer Davis, Rick Seaman, Stewart Yapp, Jim Wilson, Andy Hardy, Eric Hammond.

Reserves are Chris Fletcher, Lee Yates and Mark Simpson.

Saturday sees Scott Waites in action at the Anchor, Friskney (tickets £5) and Sunday is the First Lowe v Mitchell Qualifier at The Liberal Club (registration 1.30pm, entry £2).