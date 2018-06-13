Chapman sails to Menagerie win

Witham Sailing Club held the first race of their evening Menagerie series last Wednesday.

Despite a pre-event forecast that the wind would build up in time for the start, the breeze remained feeble and fitful throughout the race.

This meant the sailors had to concentrate to make the most of every zephyr they could find and any mistakes were paid for by a long wait for the next little gust while the leaders sailed away.

Alan Chapman was the most successful at this and he took a convincing first place.

He finished ahead of Ivan Hirst and Andy Stopper in second place and third-placed Tim Morgan.

The calm conditions afflicted Saturday’s events too.

A gentle breeze lasted just long enough for the training session at lunch time, but racing later in the afternoon had to be abandoned.

This year, Witham Sailing Club will be holding racing at Anton’s Gowt on Wednesday evenings and most Saturday afternoons throughout the season.

The club welcomes interested visitors to its events and is running special training sessions for beginners and improvers on Saturdays until July 7.

If you would like to participate in the training or just have a taster-sail, contact Witham Sailing Club on their Facebook page.