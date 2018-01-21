Charity cheque handover

The New Year is well under way and Kirton Holme Golf Club’s 2018 captains are starting to feel their way into their roles.

Meanwhile, the outgoing captains announced how much they raised for Cancer Research UK, their joint charity for 2017.

Undertaking many things throughout last year such as 25-mile walk and various competitions, Stuart Thomas and Gloria Bursnell raised £2,665 for the charity.

Previous captains Stuart Thomas and Gloria Bursnell are pictured with their cheque for Cancer Research UK.

Kirton Holme’s current captains are Barry Hunt and Marlene Morris.

They began life in their roles at the New Year Captains’ Drive-In.