Charity wins at Kirton Holme

A successful coffee morning in aid of McMillan Cancer Support was held at Kirton Holme Golf Club, raising £913.50 for the charity.

Club proprietor Kellie Hadland said: “We are absolutely delighted that our small club has raised such a huge amount of money for this worthy cause.

“We would like to thank all those members and friends who donated cakes, produce and raffle prizes to make the event so successful as well as those who came to support the event and help organise it.”

Alongside the coffee morning, a golf ‘taster’ session was held with club professional Jason Hadland, which will be followed by a series of subsidised group lessons throughout October and November.

Any players interested in attending these sessions should contact Jason or Kellie at the club on 01205 290669 or email info@kirtonholmegolfclub.co.uk