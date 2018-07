Callum Johnson’s world title fight will take place in Chicago, it has been confirmed.

The Boston boxer and defending IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev will put their unbeaten records on the line when they meet at the Wintrust Arena on October 6.

Johnson, who has never previously fought in the USA, had been expecting to meet his Russian opponent in either New York or the Windy City.

It has now been announced that the 10,000-seater arena will be the venue.