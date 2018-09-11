Clarke closes in on second-place finish

Draper Racing’s Aaron Clarke moved to within a point of second place in the National Superstock 600 championship this weekend.

The Draper Racing rider, from Kirton, was competing at Silverstone in the British Superbikes support series.

The racing was transferred from the International circuit because of the problems with the track at the MotoGP round two weeks earlier and took place on the short national track, which made things difficult for all riders as, being the first time on the short circuit, there was no set up from previous races.

On lap 16 he made it up into second place but was pushed back to third by Korie McGreevy one lap later and, with three laps remaining, he was demoted back to fourth by Aaron Clifford.

Despite his best efforts he was unable to make a pass on either rider and settled for a very close fourth place at the flag.

But he has reduced the gap with second-placed Joe Sheldon-Shaw to just one championship point and, with two races left in the campaign, he could easily end his season in second place.

Draper teammate Tommy Philp, from East Kirkby, competed in the British Supersport round, beginning the 18-lap sprint race on Saturday from the second row.

He was seventh on the first lap but then began to slide down the order to 10th on lap six.

But he was always very close to the riders ahead and was ready to make a move forward on the final lap when he was pushed wide at the last left hander and was overtaken by the three riders right behind him.

He crossed the finish line in 13th place but, because two riders ahead were in a different class, Philp was awarded 11th place and five championship points which bring his total to 63.

Starting the feature race on Sunday from the fifth row Philp was running in eighth place before dropping back as his Yamaha developed a problem.

He retired out of 13th place on lap 14 at turn five with a blown engine.

Old Leake’s Jack Drury rode to 30th place in race one and 28th in races two and three of the National Superstock 1000.

The first two races on Saturday were separated by a 10 minute break for refuelling and a tyre change with Drury completing the first race in 30th place.

He went on to improve his position in the second race to 28th in the highly-competitive class and was awarded a 12th row start to race three on Sunday.

He didn’t get the best of starts and was running in 32nd place when the red flag halted proceedings to allow the recovery of a fallen rider.

At the re-start over the shortened distance of 15 laps Drury began from the 11th row and made progress through the back markers to take the chequered flag in 28th position once again.

The Wyberton-based G&S Racing team were also in action at Silverstone.

In the Superstock 1000 Tom Fisher claimed finishes of 21s, 20th and 23rd place.

In the Superstock 600, Milo Ward finished fifth and and Ben Luxton seventh.

The riders wil return to action at Oulton Park this coming weekend, September 14-16.