Class Menagerie win for Roger and Frank

Witham Sailing Club held the second race of its evening Menagerie Series last Wednesday.

The first boats away were the Toppers of Aaron Manning and Hattie Filmore.

By the end of the first lap, Aaron had established what appeared to be an unassailable lead.

However, on the second lap Aaron capsized and the bigger and faster boats which start later in this pursuit format race began to chase him down.

It was only in the last minute of the race that Roger Ackroyd and Frank Royle, sailing the Yare and Bure One Design, slipped past to claim first place while Aaron just managing to hold on to second place, ahead of his father Craig Manning who was thirrd in a Laser.

On Saturday the club held a single race at the end of an afternoon of training and taster sails.

The race winner was Ivan Hirst in a Laser.

Witham Sailing Club welcomes interested visitors and will be holding training and taster sessions at Anton’s Gowt on Saturday afternoons until July 7.

Anybody who is interested is invited to contact the Witham Sailing Club through Facebook.