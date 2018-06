Cliff has the edge in the Whitley Bay race

In-form pigeon fancier Cliff Edwards won his third successive race in Boston Central Racing Pigeon Club when he took the first four positions from Whitley Bay.

Results: Boston Central 1, 2, 3 and 4 G. and C. Edwards 1446, 1442.746, 1442.237 and 1440 yards per minute, 5 K. Ward 1436, 6 Upsall and Grandson 1435, 7 Appleby and Dtr 1430, 8 and 9 G. and C. Edwards 1420.947 and 1420.330, 10 and 11 Appleby and Dtr 1406 and 1404.

Boston and District FC: 1 Hardy and Burt 1459, 2 D.J. Brackenby 1456, 3 and 4 Frost and Spooner 1449 and 1431, 5 and 6 D.J. Brackenbury 1415 and 1412, 7 Mr and Mrs B. Garnham 1394, 8 Mr and Mrs E. Attwater 1393, 9 J. McFadyen 1386, 10 Hardy and Burt 1369, 11 Gough and Reed 1366, 12 Frost and Spooner 1366.

Results from Driffield: Swineshead and District RPC: 1 G. Wheatman 1145, 2 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1138, 3 and 4 G Wheatman 1127 and 1120, 5 Mr and Mrs Welby 1114, 6 Frank Corby 1109, 7 Mr and Mrs Welby 1103, 8 G. Wheatman 1098, 9 Mr and Mrs Welby 1095, 10 A. Simpson 1076, 11 and 12 Frank Corby 1047 and 1045.