Comfortable evening for bowls leaders

Leaders Carlton Road had a pretty comfortable evening against Strollers in the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health Group Division One.

They gave their opposition very few scoring chances with winning scorecards of 32-6 and 21-9 for skips Chris Gill and Les Feary.

The Strollers, after last week’s elation, were back to finding an answer to more consistency.

Royal Mail versus A40 saw the lion’s share of the points going to higher team A40.

Mark Freemantle, Janet Vinter and Jean Cammack won 31-4 which more than covered the reply from the Mail’s captain Keith Sharp, who triumphed 11-17.

Punchbowlers beat IBC as Iris Reeson, Bunny Reeson and Dave Gill were successful 23-15 in reply to Stan Lawrence, Tony Powell and Ted Bourne’s 17-23.

The late session of bowling saw second and third-placed Eastenders and Holland Fen fighting hard for points.

Eastenders’ Richard Vinter, matched against Scott Whyers for Invaders, found it really hard going, eventually winning 23-21.

Andrew Reeson creamed off the rest of the points with a success of 25-13.

Holland Fen were matched against second-bottom Red 5.

The Fenmen were a player down and paid the penalty when they tied the game with an overall scoreline of 35-35, the result leaving them 11 points behind the leaders.

Finishing off the evening’s games was Norprint versus Jolly Farmers, which saw rock bottom Norprint winning the lion’s share of the points.

Ted Bloodworth, Dick Vinter and Geoff Taylor won 23-8, which Ray Reeson, Joe Moore and David Allen could not match as they won 17-22, thanks to a possional change which proved a good decision.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, leaders Parthians were on a bye week and, with a five-point advantage, they might have thought they would maintain the the top spot.

But that was not the case as Breakaways, in second, took all the points from third-placed Feathers.

Carol Dowse, Henry Dowse and Gordon Gallichan won 21-13 and Derek Butwright, Ann Jackson and Ivan Dilley ran away with the game to triumph 25-10.

In the lower regions of the table, the Golfers saw off the challenge of the Burtons with rink wins of 16-13 and 25-10 for skips David Marshall and Graham Scarborough.

Vikings gave a good account of themselves when they were matched against fourth-placed Autos.

Two very close games ensued with the higher-placed team winning by just three shots.

Jeff Homewood hung on to win 16-15 against Doug Staples. Meanwhile, Bernard Skelton picked up counts of 3-1 on the last two ends to fall over the finishing line 13-11 against John Stray.

Cosmos versus Patriarchs saw the rink points shared, but the additional points at stake went to the lower team Patriarchs.

For Cosmos, Bob Thompson won 17-19 and, replying for Patriarchs, Robert Goodale, Alan Bristow and Ray Woods scored 10 shots to one in reply against Jean Thompson to win 22-13.

Poachers versus Boston Park saw Poachers winning the aggregate points.

Mike Campion, John Riches and Mick Dodes, 8-12 behind at 12 ends, put in a run of scoring ends to take the extra points 21-14.

Replying for the Park, Ken Cook had a big advantage at 11 ends, but this was slowly closed down, but he hung on to win 11-14 for two points for the team.

There were two really big results in the division this week.

Leaders Fairways failed to pick up a point from their game against Tryers and second-placed Dynamics only won one point against third-placed Amateurs.

Fairways found it hard to establish a foothold and were always playing catch up.

For Tryers, Pete Sharman saw his opposition making a late recovery, but he hung on to win 16-15 against Fairways’ Heather Scarboro.

Alan Dunnett, for Tryers, won 27-5.

Dynamics’ game against Amateurs was a very close match.

For Amateurs, Tony Nixon tied his game 16-16 against Alan West and Mick Greet picked up a last-end count of three to win 11-10 against Graham Wilkinson.

U3 picked up five points against Central, who were short of team members.

Peter Copeland won 16-15 and Michael Bolsin tied 17-17.

Hotspurs versus Phoenix saw the Hotspurs winning the extra points thanks to a 25-9 success from Andrew Warne, Robert Druce and Cliff Collin.

Shipmates, matched against Nomads, saw the latter winning the extra points thanks to Kate Maddison, Di Cuppleditch and Mel Maddison, who triumphed 17-7, which covered the reply from Shipmates’ Ted Vere, who secured two points with a win of 13 16.