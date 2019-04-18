Comfortable win for tennis ladies’s side

The Boston Tennis Club Ladies’s team made a strong start in the LTA’s Team Tennis competition on Sunday.

Playing in the East Midlands Division of the Regional League, the team of Victoria Beardsley, Lucy Hull, Alice Gamman and Emma Mastin played against Church Broughton in an away fixture and had a comfortable 12-0 win.

Also in the Team Tennis event in the County Division One, Boston Tennis Club’s Men’s B team had a 10-2 result against David Lloyd Burton Water’s Men’s third team.

Competing for Boston were Will Cheer, Tom Cozens, James Newton and Ryan Frankish.

The Men’s D team in Division Two of the County League opened the account with a 2-10 loss to a strong Bourne.

The team was Tom Mecklenburgh, Pawel Aranin, Robert Griffiths and Nick Morris.

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors’s Summer League there have been some good results for teams.

The Ladies’s First team played Collingham in a Division One match and it was a 6-0 win for the team of Jenny McGarel, Linda Barrow, Sue Burnett and Rachel Atkinson.

The Ladies’s Seconds in Division Two - Helen Cook, Jenny McGarel, Catherine Ellis and Mary Smura - had a 6-0 win in a home contest against Eastgate Ladies’s Seconds.

The Men’s Seniors Seconds - Andy Clamp, Anthony Hulley, John Gibson and Chris Cook - playing in Division One, began with a 3-1 win against Louth and then this weekend added a 2-2 draw in a match against Grantham.

On this occasion the team was Anthony Hulley, Andy Clamp, John Gibson and Geoff Presland.

The Senior Ladies’s Thirds and Fourths played against each other in a third division match.

It is always a difficult match for players when it involves a team from the same club and this was no exception with a very close match.

The Fourths – Gill Bell, Lesley Gibbons, Jenny Murphy and Hilda Hastings - had the advantage of being unbeaten with two matches already behind them this season.

For the Thirds - Helen Motson, Denise Priestley, Sue Dring and Helen Duckett - it was the first match of the summer.

The Fourths won 3-1 when a close three-setter swung the team’s way avoiding a draw.