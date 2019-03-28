Community Runners check out landmarks

A busy weekend saw the black and yellow vests of Boston Community Runners in action at Gainsborough, Thorney and London.

Jackie Hallett travelled to Gainsborough for the annual 10k race, following a strong run in the wind at Long Sutton recently.

Michael Corney in Thorney. c91s_Pgi4hf1qAQejJnS

And, all that work against the wind paid off as she finished in a time of 1:02.06, giving her a new personal best time at this distance as she gets closer still to that sub-hour time.

Michael Corney was at the Thorney 10k, a flat race which gives runners a good chance of achieving fast times.

Sunday saw a strong wind across the fenlands which greeted the runners in both directions on this out-and-back run.

Michael did well, crossing the finish line in 49.33 just outside his best time.

Taking the wind into consideration he was very pleased with the result.

The hugely-anticipated second running of the London Landmarks Half Marathon took place in the capital.

A twisting route passed London’s most famous sights for Kimberley Pittam, Daniel Simpson, Sarah Clarke, Neil Goodwin and Ian Satchwell.

Ian was lucky enough to get a ballot place for the run and this was his first half marathon.

Although injury and illness blighted his preparation somewhat, Ian had a superb run and finished in 2:02.57.

“What an amazing race, I felt it in the last two miles but thoroughly enjoyed that,” he said.

He was accompanied round the course by Kim Pittam, who is now tapering in readiness for her marathon in two weeks’s time.

Kim had a relaxed run enjoying the sights and finished feeling very comfy in 1:58.00, raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Dan Simpson had a great run, raising funds for Mind.

The Boston runner did better than he expected when crossing the line in 2:12.34.

Neil Goodwin was competing in his first half marathon and again the winter bugs had hampered training somewhat.

But when the day came Neil ran a very even race - having time to take pictures on the way round to remember the occasion.

He finished in 2:15.36, giving him a super personal best time and raising valuable funds for the British Heart Foundation.

Sarah Clarke was pleased to be able to finish in 2:28.03.

A strain during training was slow to heal so, to avoid doing too much, she ran half of the race then used the second half using a run-walk method, also raising funds or the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Details of the competitors’s fundraising pages can be found at www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk/raising-funds .