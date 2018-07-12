Community Runners go off-road

Boston Community Runners’ Hilary Depper were in action at the Spilsby Show’s six-mile event this weekend.

A total of 90 runners took part at the event which began at 11am and the heat of the day was certainly taking hold.

Jessie, Michael and Neil at Peterborough.

Hilary ran the course, which was around two miles off-road and four on-road, in 1.13:15, still smiling at the end.

The inaugural running of the Peterborough 10k took place around the beautiful Nene Park, including a loop around the lakes, through woodland, and alongside the river and across the meadows.

Michael Coney, Neil Goodwin and Jessie Bland took part and, although the heat was once again draining, the club runners all said it was a beautiful route and certainly one for next year’s calendar.

Michael was the first club member home in 56.27, followed by Neil in 58.11.

Jessie clocked 1:12.57.