Community Runners in action

Boston Community Runners’ Jackie Hallett clocked a personal best time at the Eye 10k.

Proving that regular running makes you naturally faster, Jackie knocked yet more time off her previous finishes as she crossed the line in 1:05.06.

Jackie Hallett at the Eye 10k.

At the Lincolnshire Showground, the St Barnabas Inflatable Colour Dash took place and Maria Baker and Debbie Petley took part.

Different coloured powder was showered at the runners and walkers at various points along the route.

Carmen Clark took part in her very first triathlon, competing at Skegness.

Carmen was very pleased with her time of 1:46.20 for the 400m pool swin, 12-mile cycle and three-mile run.

Fun at the colour dash. sxgoQmd_oAhM9NN1xdMt

She was the 10th finisher in her age category.

Other BCR runners taking part for Boston Triathlon Club were Ian Satchwell (10th in age category), Linda Rands (second in age category) and Fran Mills (third in age category).

At Burghley House Emma Cook was part of a team of friends and family raising funds for Papworth Hospital, competing in the 20-mile Rat Race, which included 200 obstacles.

The ladies finished in 8 hrs 5 mins.