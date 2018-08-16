Community Runners take on 10k challenges

Reepham in Norfolk was the destination for Boston Community Runners’ Jackie Hallett for a Friday evening 10k.

The weather was overcast and raining and looked like it was going to be a very wet multi-terrain run but, just as the runners were gathering at the start line the rain stopped and the skies cleared.

Jackie Hallett.

The first half was on country roads with several steady inclines, the second half was predominantly down tracks and between trees and, despite the earlier rain it was surprisingly dry and mainly flat.

The reward at the end for finishing was not a medal this time but a very nice engraved glass and a small bottle of fruit beer.

Jackie was pleased with her time, crossing the line in 1:07.27.

Another evening 10k took place on Friday night at Scredington, near Sleaford.

This Summer 10k is renowned for an amazing array of cakes at the finish for the runners.

It was a super evening for running and 18 runners from the Boston Community Runners took part with several personal best times achieved.

First back for the club was Dan Clark in 40.50, getting back into his longer runs after a lengthy absence through a foot injury.

Following him home was Jake Fountain in 44.24 and John Burton in 44.47.

Simon Pickwell clocked 47.31 with Stephen Cornwell just behind and only five seconds off his PB in 48.43.

Kim Pittam and Sarah Clarke ran together and pulled super times out of the bag. Kim ran 53.55 and Sarah 53.57.

Just a few minutes later Dan Simpson came home in 57.15 with Gary Beck-Sykes hot on his heels in 57.30.

Less than a minute later Beth Lines (58.19) and Emma Cook (58.22) finished.

Other results: Sarah Burton 1:01.37, Dawn Cobb 1:02.46 PB, Samantha Cross 1:04.06, Anita Young 1:05.03, Lynn Bateman 1:05.13, Debra Petley 1:05.20 PB, Kerry McCrainor 1:07.04.