Community Runners take on the Longhorn

Boston Community Runners’ Jackie Hallett took part in this year’s Brighton Marathon, joining almost 20,000 other entrants in the 26.2-mile race.

The course went through the city itself before going out to Hove and finishing along the promenade at the iconic Palace Pier.

Jackie Hallett.

The runners are always well supported along the route by more than 150,000 spectators, taking advantage of the zig-zag route to see all the runners on more than one occasion.

Jackie had an excellent run, clocking 5:58.05 for third place in her age category.

Over in Nottinghamshire the Longhorn Challenge gave runners the choice of distance to choose, including 5k, 10k, half marathon, full marathon or 60k ultra, set in private areas of Sherwood Forest and the grounds of Thoresby Hall.

The events were run over old military roads, cleared tracks through ancient woodland and grassed paths around the country estate.

The route included a few hills to offer a small challenge around the course.

In the 5k event Debbie Petley and Maria Baker joined Angela Wilson and they all had a good run on this new terrain.

Keeping together they finished in 45 minutes.

In the 10k event, Tanya Knight ran strongly to finish in 55.14 and Jamie Stanton, who used the run as training for a forthcoming triathlon, had a solid run, finishing in 1:08.03.

The half marathon saw Dan Clark, fresh from the Boston Marathon, claim seventh in a time of 1:32.39.