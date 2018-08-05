Comonwealth goal for boxer Bradley

Nina Bradley is on a mission to fulfil her dreams - beginning with a Commonwealth title.

The boxer will put her unbeaten pro record on the line when she faces Tanzania’s Fariche Mashauri at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on September 15, the winner leaving with the vacant female Commonwealth Super Lightweight belt.

Bradley, who began fighting at Boston ABC, knows that victory could put her on the road to the top.

“If I won the Commonwealth title then I get a world ranking, and that could lead to a potential world title fight,” she said.

“I’m 30 now, so I’ve got to put everything into it if I want to achieve my biggest dreams.”

Bradley, who now trains in Newark with her trainer and manager Carl Greaves, believes the pro game is bringing out the best in her fighting style.

And after winning all five of her bouts, each one going the distance, she’s ready for arguably her toughest challenge to date.

“She’s 6-0. She looks a good fighter, looks fit,” added Bradley, who grew up in the town but now lives in Nottinghamshire.

“She will probably be my hardest fight yet, but I’m definitely 100 per cent going into the fight to bring the belt back.

“I’m hoping a few from Boston will come and support me. They can make a big difference at fights like this.

“I might live in Newark now but I’m Boston through and through.”

Claiming the Commonwealth title would be extra special for Bradley after watching pal Callum Johnson - who is currently preparing for his world title bout against Artur Beterbiev - win the same title.

She added: “It would be great to have two boxers from Boston winning a Commonwealth belt.

“People think Boston’s a little town off the map, but sometimes the most dangerous people come from off the map. You don’t know what to expect.

“It’s been brilliant watching him go all the way up to a world title fight.

“I hope I can do the same one day.”