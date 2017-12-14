Comprehensive win for Men’s Seconds

Boston Tennis Club players have been in Lincolnshire Slazenger Winter Seniors League action.

The Boston Men’s Seconds played Bourne on Saturday, whilst the Men’s Thirds have faced Rustons.

The Ladies’ Seconds made the trip to Grimsby, whilst the Ladies’ Thirds were away at Collingham.

The Men’s Second team, playing their penultimate match of the season in Division One, beat Bourne 7-1.

The team was Anthony Hulley, Andy Clamp, Jeremy George-Jones and John Gibson, and it was a good result on a very cold, icy afternoon.

The Men’s Thirds were away at Rustons and John Gibson, Terry Mastin, David Makins and Andy Clamp emerged 5-3 winners in this Division Two match.

For the Ladies’ Seconds, it was a trip to Grimsby to play the team that also gained promotion in to the first division alongside the Boston Ladies at the end of last season.

It was, as usual, a close contest, but on the very damp courts the Boston team – Catherine Ellis, Gilly Dunn, Claire Smith and Mary Smura - were all at sea for the duration of the first set.

Growing accustomed to the conditions, both Boston pairs came back from well down to win the second sets and somehow level the match.

The team then added two more sets in the second round to come away with a 4-4 draw.

For the Ladies’ Thirds, away at Collingham, it was again a tough match minus the home advantage.

The team of Hilary Calvert, Sharron Thorogood, Helen Cook and Denise Priestley missed out 2-6 to strong opposition.

In the Lincolnshire Slazenger Indoor Mini Leagues, Boston Green B – William Pettitt and Jacob Felipes - had good 2-1 wins over Grantham and a 3-0 success against Horncastle.