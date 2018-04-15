Coningsby pool presentations held

The Coningsby and District Pool League Presentation Evening took place at Horncastle’s Black Swan.
League chairman Robin Harrison presented the awards to all the trophy winners.
Results: Division One: winners - Fortescue Arms Tattershall; runners-up - Royal Oak Mareham le Fen; Division Two: winners - Black Swan Horncastle B; runners-up - The Crown Horncastle; Division Three: winners - The Ship Horncastle B; runners-up - Red Lion Revesby D; Team KO: winners - The Bull Hotel Horncastle B; runners-up - The Crown Horncastle; Plate KO: winners - Red Lion Revesby D; runners-up - Jolly Sailor Hagnaby Lock; Men’s Doubles: winners - D. Bowers & J. Bamforth (Royal Oak Mareham le Fen); runners-up - C. Paul & R. Welbourn (The Bull Hotel Horncastle); Mixed Doubles: winners - L. Bush & D. Bowers (Royal Oak Mareham le Fen); runners-up - A. Gifford & D. Taylor (The Bull Hotel Horncastle); Ladies’ Singles: winner - P. Moody (Jolly Sailor Hagnaby Lock); runner-up - E. Johnson (Jolly Sailor Hagnaby Lock); Men’s singles: winner - S. Burnett (The Bull Hotel Horncastle); runner-up - N. Capon (Fortescue Arms Tattershall); Most Consistent: Division One - M. Pick (The Bull Hotel Horncastle) & J. Stafford (Royal Oak Mareham le Fen) 81.3%; Division Two - R. Prime (Black Swan Horncastle C) 91.7%; Division Three - S. Easton (Red Lion Revesby D) 85.7%; Greta Sherriff Memorial Trophy: H. Ross (Packet Inn Dogdyke); Barry Webster Memorial Trophy: R. Prime (Black Swan Horncastle C).