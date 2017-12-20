Connor claims seven medals and six PBs

Connor Boyfield returned from the National Para-Swimming Championships with seven medals and six personal bests - not bad for someone who went into the event with a shoulder injury.

The 19-year-old - nicknamed the Fenside Fish - was competing in the S9 category at Manchester Aquatics Centre.

He claimed a seven-second personal best in the 400m freestyle, a four-second PB in the 200m intermediate and a 3.5-second best in the 100m backstroke, claiming silver medals in both events.

He also claimed silvers in the 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly, recording personal bests in the first two.

He added a bronze and a further personal best in the 100m breaststroke.

Coach Ian Wells described Boyfield as ‘on fire’, with his results all the more impressive as he was being treated for a shoulder injury the same week as the competition.

The swimmer has been supported by Bridge View Osteopaths, Acorn Taxis and Calders and Grandidge.