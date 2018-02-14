Connor smashes British record

Talented para-swimmer Connor Boyfield put his name in the record books when he set a new British best in the S9 200m butterfly.

Connor not only broke the existing record, he smashed it, slashing 18 seconds off the old mark to set a new national record of 2.52.45 whilst competing in the Lincolnshire County ASA Championships at the Meridian Leisure Centre, Louth on February 4.

And to underline that he was in the form of his life, Connor also chipped a second off his best-ever time in the 50m butterfly event.

The 19-year-old, known as the Fenside Fish, only took up swimming five years ago and has since achieved great success in the sport.

In December, he returned from the National Para-Swimming Championships with seven medals and six personal bests despite going into the event with a shoulder injury.

Connor swims with the Boston Amateur Swimming Club at the Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex under the guiding eye of head coach Ian Wells.

Being in such excellent form and setting a new national record gives rise to early thoughts of Connor ultimately trying to stake a claim for inclusion in the GB team for the Tokyo Paralympic Games in two years’ time.

But he plays down such thoughts and modestly says who would love to go but at the moment he is taking it ‘one step at a time’.

A student at Boston College studying Sports Science, Connor will next be in competitive action at the International Para Swim meet in Sheffield.

That will take place at the end of May.