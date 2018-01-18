Cope finishes fifth at championships

At short notice, Boston and District Athletic Club staged the Lincolnshire County Cross Country Championships at the Castledyke Equestrian Centre at Gipsey Bridge, after the original hosts were unable to stage the event.

In the Senior Men’s race, over a soggy 1,0160m and run in frosty, bright weather conditions, Chris Cope (pictured) finished strongly in a rewarding fifth place, recording 38 mins 44 secs.

Aidan McClure followed him across the finish line in 15th position in a time of 46 mins 36 secs.

At under 13 girls’ level, over the 2,540m challenge, Alex Frick finished 13th in 13 mins 18 secs.

Three under 11 Gold Tops ran in the 1,420m open non-championship event, sponsored by BADAC.

Jessica Frick came home fifth girl and Ewan Hourihan was 10th boy, just ahead of Kalib Cope in 11th place.