Cope leads the way as Gold Tops third

Boston and District Athletic Club remain in second position in the North of England Track and Field League after the second match in the four-match series.

The Gold Tops were third in the match at the South Kesteven Stadium, finishing on 369 points behind hosts Grantham AC (489 points) and runners-up Longwood Harriers (392 points).

Chris Cope won both of the two longest track events on the programme, recording 10 mins 28.3 secs in the 3,000m steeplechase and 16 mins 41.5 secs at the head of the 5,000m field of runners.

Chris also finished second in the men’s A 1,500m (4 mins 28.5 secs), third in the 400m hurdles A race (69.8 secs) and added fourth-place points in the 800m (2 mins 18.6 secs) and also crossed the line sixth in the 400m A event (62.9 secs).

Captain Aidan McClure finished first in the 3,000m steeplechase B race (12 mins 06.2 secs), giving Boston and District a maximum haul of points from the event. He was also second in the high jump (1.60m), third in the B 1,500m (5 mins 11.8 secs), fourth in the B discus (16.63m) and fifth in the B hammer (10.36m) and the B 400m ( 73.9 secs).

James Roark achieved three runner-up positions in pole vault with a clearance of 2.70m, 110m hurdles B race (22.8 secs) and the B javelin (26.20m) and also finished third in discus (28.87m) and fifth in shot (8.29m) and sixth in hammer (17.92m).

Five other Gold Tops played their part in a really good men’s team performance.

Ollie Tianen claimed runner-up points in the B shot (7.87m) and gained third position in 110m hurdles (21.2 secs) and triple jump (10.71m) and added a fourth place in javelin (27.16m) before running in both the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

Steve Barnett cleared 2.60m in pole vault to win the B contest and achieved a B double by winning the 400m hurdles (70.4 secs).

He then added a fourth in the B 200m (27.0 secs) before running a leg in both relay events.

Returning to competitve athletics, Mark Bridges finished second in long jump with a leap of 5.79m, second in the B high jump (1.40m) and fourth in the B 100m (12.9 secs).

Under 17 Lewis Farrell reduced his 100m PB by over a second when he recorded 12.6secs for sixth position.

Lewis also finished third in the B long Jump (4.61m) and recorded 26.8 secs in the 200m before running in the 4x100m relay.

Oliver Lamminan claimed sixth place in the B 800m (2 mins 41.7 secs).

In the women’s section, Frances Nuttell and Emma Penson made up for lack of support and competed in a range of track and field events.

Undertaking the maximum permitted number of competitions, Frances won the 100m hurdles (19.7 secs), finished second in both high jump (1.55m) and long jump (4.37m) and added a third places in triple jump (9.00m) and shot (7.08m putt).

Frances contributed further points through fourth positions in 400m hurdles (94.1 secs) and javelin (21.60m).

Emma also contested seven different events achieving a fifth in 1,500m (8 mins 11.4 secs), sixth in both 100m (21.2 secs) and 800m (3 mins 50.4 secs) and seventh in 400m, hammer and 3,000m and eighth in shot.