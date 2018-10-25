Cope takes on the Round Rotherham 50-miler

Experienced Boston and District Athletic Club runner Chris Cope finished an outstanding sixth in the Round Rotherham 50 race on Saturday.

In great weather, Chris completed the 50 miles in 7 hrs 15 mins.

Competing over the ultra distance for the first time, Chris’s training prepared him well so that he enjoyed 45 miles before fatigue set in for the final five miles as he ran on to the finish.

The evenbt was a much faster race than in previous years, with the winner beating the course record by more than 30 minutes.