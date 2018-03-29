Countback needed to settle the trophy

Boston Golf Club’s ladies’ section held an 18-hole stableford competition for the Read Trophy.

The overall winner was Pam Bett with a score of 33 stableford points, winning on a countback with 17 on the back nine from Jenny Geeson.

Jenny, also on 33 points, took second place with a back nine of 16.

In third was Anne Wallhead with 31 stableford points.

The Read Trophy was presented by Ruth Street (pictured right), the granddaughter of Kate Read.

The ladies, friends and guests raised £590 for the Alzheimer’s Society - the joint Captains’ Charity - after hosting a talk about Pearls, given by Frances Benton.