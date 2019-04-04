County awards for Boston Tennis Club

Boston Tennis Club’s Richard Cook was named the county’s top official at the Lincolnshire LTA’s Tennis Awards.

Saturday night’s event celebrated all the good work done by people from all over the county and their achievements and contributions during 2018, including a number of Boston winners.

Cook was the winner of Lincolnshire Tennis Official of 2018, a well-deserved award for all of his organisation and his professional approach to the competitive programme at the Sleaford Road club.

The awards were presented by Cathie Sabin, the former LTA president.

In addition, Richard was at the helm for the Lincolnshire Festival of Tennis which was held at Boston Tennis Club last year, formerly known as the County Championships.

Re-modelled in 2018 to include senior competition under the care of Boston’s Mike Burnett as well as the familiar Junior Lincolnshire County Championships, the Lincolnshire Festival of Tennis was the winner of Lincolnshire Competition of the year.

Other Boston Tennis Club members successful on the evening included Vicky Beardsley, who won the Fair Play award.

The Team of the Year was shared between the Lincolnshire Men’s team and the Lincolnshire Girls’s 10 and under team.

The girls, including Poppy Gibbons and Yasmin Everitt, from Boston, won a place at the prestigious National Finals last year, having won the qualifying county group against stiff opposition.

The Lincolnshire Men, including Will Mason, Boston coach Dom Beesley and Henry Beesley, played in Group Two of the LTA’s Summer and Winter County Cups in 2018.

The Summer County Cup competition was tough but, in the Winter County Cup, the Men won their group to gain promotion to Group One next year.

Boston Tennis Club teams which won trophies included summer doubles sides Boston Men’s Thirds, winners of Division Two, and Boston Ladies’s Seconds, winners of Division One.

Boston Men’s Seniors won the Summer Seniors’s 2018 and this Winter Seniors’s 2018-19 titles. The Ladies’s Seniors’s Thirds gained promotion to Division One in 2018-19 and the Ladies’s Seniors’s Fourths won Division Four.

Earlier in the evening, junior individuals and teams were awarded for their successes.

Isabel Wookey was the winner of the girls’s Lincolnshire Road to Wimbledon and received a trophy for this achievement.

In the Team Tennis events, the Boston Tennis Club’s mixed 10 and under, the boys’s 14s, 16s and 18s and the girls’s 14s received trophies for winning leagues.

In the Autumn League there was presentation for under 16 boys’s and under 12 boys’s and girls’s teams.

From the Lincolnshire Mini Tennis Team Leagues, Boston A collected the trophy and Boston B were runners-up.