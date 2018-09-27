County duty for Gold Tops Megan and Georgia

Two young members of Boston and District Athletic Club were members of the Lincolnshire team which competed in the East Midlands under 13 and under 15 inter-county match at Nottingham’s Harvey Hadden Stadium.

Both Gold Tops were making their county track and field debuts as members of the Lincolnshire under 13 girls’ team which competed against seven other county teams.

Megan Reid was selected to compete in the high jump and, by clearing 1.20m, she was placed fifth in the B competition.

Megan also represented Lincs in the 4x100m relay event.

In the shot competition, Georgia Ward produced a personal best putt measuring 6.62m to claim sixth position in the B competition.

Competition was close in the 10th competition in the 2018 series of Tommy Clay Track & Field Development series at the Princess Royals Sports Arena, organised by Boston and District AC.

In the senior men’s category, Steve Barnett recorded 27.0 secs in the 200m and achieved a distance of 6.47m in shot putt.

In the senior women’s age group Frances Nuttell clocked 17.4 secs for the 100m hurdles and recorded 7.40m in the shot and 20.27m in javelin.

Emma Penson completed the 800m in 3 mins 33.8 secs.

At under 20 level, Sophie Reader achieved 5.65m in shot and 20.11m in javelin and, in the under 15 age group, Jessica Ward recorded 3 mins 14.7 secs in the 800m and 14.95m in javelin.

Three BADAC members featured in the under 13 girls’ events.

Aurelija Bociulyte won both shot with 6.38m and javelin with a best throw of 12.41m.

Rosie Owen was runner-up in shot (6.08m) and finished in the same position in the 100m (17.1 secs).

Alex Frick claimed a pair of third places in shot (5.38m) and triple jump (6.18m).

Megan Reid achieved 7.37m for second position in the javelin.

In the under 11 boys’ section Joel Bladon achieved two wins and a second place with victories in the 75m sprint (11.8 secs) and triple jump (6.53m) and runners-up position the ball throw (21.93m).

Jack Clark-Atkins won the ball throw (31.39m) and finished second in both triple jump (6.50m) and 75m sprint (12.3 secs).

First over the finish line in the 150m was Bradley Witton (26.1 secs) and he also claimed third place in both the 75m (12.7 secs) and the ball throw (16.91m).

Lloyd Thorn ran 75m in 14.3 secs, 150m in 28.8 secs and recorded 16.40m in the ball throw.

Eleanor Lyddiatt notched up a triple with victories in the under 11 girls 75m (11.4 secs), 150m (23.1 secs) and triple jump (7.51m).

Jessica Frick won the ball throw (29.34m) and recorded a pair of seconds in 150m (24.4 secs) and triple jump (7.28m).

Issy Reid clocked 14.2 secs for 75m and recorded 6.25m in the triple jump and 16.21m in the ball throw.

Ronnie Grey recorded 12.6 secs for second place in the 75m, 24.7 secs over 150m and 6.39m in the triple jump.

Bella Bradley clocked 16.3 secs over 75m and 32.2 secs over 150m.

In the under nine boys’ section, William Thomas won both the 75m (15.9 secs) and the 150m (33.2 secs) and took first place in the ball throw (13.15m).

In the girls’ events, Amelia Blaydon recorded 14.6 secs for first position over 75m and added a second in ball throw (10.54m) and a third in triple jump (4.03m).

Lea Frick won 150m (27.7 secs), ball throw (22.86m) and triple jump (5.22m) and Mia Clark-Atkins ran 150m in 35.0secs, threw the ball 9.64m and cleared 4.67m in the triple jump.