County gold rush for swimmers

Boston Amateur Swimming Club took their tally of golds to 35 at the Lincolnshire Championships.

Returning to Grantham for the latest instalment of the competition, they scooped a further 10 first places on Sunday.

Under 14 Rico Bringeman was junior champion in the 200m butterfly with Joseph Vickers taking silver.

Also in the 200m butterfly, Oscar Goldsmith became 11 years champ and Stefano Fiore won the under 12s title.

Rico added a gold in the 14 years 50m fly but had to settle for second in the 100m backstroke as Joseph claimed first.

Kieva Clegg was crowned 50m breaststroke champion, with Oscar adding further golds in 100m freestyle, 50m fly and 50m breaststroke.

Evie Garrard claimed her first county title with gold in the 11 years 100m freestyle.

Vulcans lead the standings with 43 golds, with Boston second on 35.