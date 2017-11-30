County success for town tennis players

Boston Tennis Club members have been helping the county to success in the LTA’s Aegon Winter County Cup.

Representing Lincolnshire were Will Mason, Dom Beesley, Henry Beesley, Victoria Beardsley and Lucy Hull.

Lincolnshire Ladies played at Liverpool in Group Five against North Wales, North of Scotland and Cornwall.

The outcome of the group hung very much in the balance until the end of play and Lincolnshire had wins over North of Scotland and Cornwall, but lost to North Wales, and this put three counties equal on wins.

However, one extra rubber for Lincolnshire put the team at the top and promoted to Group Four for 2018.

Lincolnshire Men played in the dizzy heights of Group Two at Edgbaston Priory, Birmingham along with Yorkshire, Kent and Warwickshire.

Losses on the Friday and Saturday meant that survival was being played for on the Sunday.

In a match versus Warwickshire, which was very much a home contest for the opposition, Lincolnshire pilled 4-2 ahead in the singles round with Will Mason, Dom Beesley and Henry Beesley all successful in their singles rubbers.

All three contributed to the doubles rubbers that went Lincolnshire’s way, giving the county the 6-3 win necessary to secure a place in Group Two next year.

In the Lincolnshire Mini Tennis Team League, two of Boston’s three green teams were in action.

Boston A – Noah Freeman and James Gedney - showed fine form to win 3-0 in both fixtures against Grantham 2 and Eastgate 2.

Boston C played Eastgate 2 and the team of Poppy Gibbons and Yasmin Everitt also won 3-0.

Boston’s Senior Men’s Seconds played in Division One of the Lincolnshire Winter Seniors’ League, narrowly losing out to Louth 3-5.

In an away fixture the team of Anthony Hulley, Gary Fitzjohn, Jeremy George-Jones and Geoff Presland came close, but were unable to impact upon Louth’s first pair.

Boston Tennis Club’s Senior Ladies’ Thirds had a 7-1 win over Horncastle Seconds.

The team was Hilary Calvert, Sharron Thorogood, Denise Priestley and Helen Motson.