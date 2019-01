Boston Indoor Bowling Club’s teams have been involved in county league action.

The Men’s over 60s A and B teams played Lincoln.

The A team were at home and only won two points, losing 144-56 overall.

The B team travelled to Lincoln and also only won two points, losing 115-68.

In the Trudy Bates League, the Boston Ladies’s team entertained Spalding Ladies and head the table with a 14-2 success.