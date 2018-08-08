Coupland desperate to hold on to Order of Merit lead following second PGA EuroPro Tour victory

Dave Coupland’s mission is to stay on top of the Order of Merit after securing his second PGA EuroPro Tour championship victory of the year.

Coupland - who shot back-to-back course records this week - made history as he won the FX & Winged Boots Championship at Foxhills Golf Club & Resort in Surrey on Friday, just 15 days after his first EuroPro win in five years.

Dave Coupland.

“I’m playing well and riding a wave,” said Coupland, who won the Ablrate.com Championship in Crewe on July 20.

“I’m on top of the Order of Merit, and I want to stay there.

“It’s tight below me, but it’s important for me to keep playing good golf and stay on top.”

Coupland’s £10,000 winners’ cheque sees him top the earnings with a total of £26,223.75 so far.

But the prize he wants most is a top-five finish which brings promotion to the Challenge Tour and a pass to round two of the European Tour’s Q School.

The Boston golfer, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, gave his chances a huge boost last week with three superb rounds which included a course record -11, equalling Sandeep Grewal’s EuroPro Tour record, earned at Whittlebury, which has stood since 2007.

He led from day one, never relinquishing first place.

Wednesday’s eye-catching round of 62 on the par-73 course was followed by 71 on Thursday and 70 on Friday.

“I shot -10 in the Pro-Am the day before, which was crazy,” Coupland added.

“Winning that’s normally a bit of a hoodoo, so I was delighted to go one lower the next day and break the course record a second time.

“The second round was -2 which gave me a two-shot lead going into Friday.

“It was a case of playing par golf in the final round and hoping to pick something up, but that eagle (on the 14th) knocked the wind out of my playing partners a little bit.”

Fellow Boston golfers Billy Spooner (Boston West GC) and Jordan Wrisdale (Boston GC) were also in the money.

Spooner finished T4 on -11 to take home £1,750 and sit fourth in the Order of Merit.

Wrisdale is sixth, finishing this week T41 on -4 to collect £332.50.

Sussex’s Nokia Masters begins tomorrow (Thursday).