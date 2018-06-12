Coupland finishes in joint fourth

Dave Coupland finished tied-fourth at the PDC Golf Championship last week.

Competing at Studley Wood Golf Club in Oxford, the Bostonian, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, finished on -15 after three rounds of the PGA EuroPro Tour event.

That was enough to finish level with fellow Englishmen Luke Turbutt and James Simpson, each collecting £1,750 in prize money.

Coupland (pictured) finished last Wednesday on -2 with a round of 71.

But things got better and better as Thursday and Friday saw him card 68 and 65.

Scott Fallon was the winner on -22, taking home a £10,000 cheque.

Fellow Bostonians Jordan Wrisdale and Billy Spooner both misseed the cut on this occasion.