Coupland hits a hole in one on Bracken Course

Pro golfer Dave Coupland is enjoying a good start to the year - including a tournament win and a hole in one.

The 31-year-old hit his fifth-ever hole in one while playing at Woodhall Spa Golf Club.

He aced the seventh hole on the Bracken Course to launch the celebrations.

“There were a few lads playing and we went a bit wild,” said Coupland, who put a bottle of whisky behind the bar.

“It was my first hole-in-one and my first for about six years, so it was a nice feeling.”

Bostonian Coupland, who is attached to Woodhall Spa and is also a member of Boston Golf Club, also successfully retained the Algarve Charity Pro-Am title in Portugal.

Competing alongside pals Trevor Newton, David Cartwright and Simon Elkington, the quartet won the event for a second year running.

Coupland was forced to play off a +2 handicap, but the team still finished on top after rounds at San Lorenzo, Pinheiros Altos, Quinta do Lago North and Quinta do Lago South.

Coupland will return to the PGA EuroPro Tour this year, hoping to make some Challenge Tour appearances, and will once again be selling stakes in himself to punters... which may even offer a return.

Shares are up for grabs at £100 each, with additional sponsorship packages available.

Businesses and individuals which purchase 10 or more shares could see their name branded on his clothing, golf bag and car.

If Coupland wins then so do his sponsors.

He has pledged to give 30 per cent of his prize money to shareholders, that number rising to 40 per cent if he can sell between 91 and 120 shares.

If he can sell more than 120 shares then he has promised to hand over half his winnings to his backers.

Anyone interested in backing Coupland can contact him at davecouplandgolf@gmail.com or call 07708 222 845.