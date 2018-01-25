Court success for tennis youngsters

Boston Tennis Club’s youngsters have taken centre stage.

Played indoors at Boston Tennis Club from September until March, the Lincolnshire Indoor Mini Tennis League provides the opportunity for a great deal of competition for all tennis clubs within Lincolnshire.

Boston Orange A, the nine and unders, saw Poppy Gibbons and Ben Rudkin have good wins against Horncastle and Grantham 3.

In the eight and unders, Boston Red A’s Billy Smith, Declan Dodes, Tomass Goreliks and Emily Pye had strong wins over Eastgate and Horncastle.

There were good performances from Matilda Buck and Mason Shaw for Boston B Red against Horncastle A and Grantham 2, but the results went to the opposition.

Boston Green A, the 10 and unders, had James Gedney and Jacob Felipes beating St James 2-1 and Grantham 3 3-0.

Boston Green C’s Poppy Gibbons and Yasmin Everitt had a close match with Grantham 3, but missed out 1-2, and also lost 1-2 to Grantham 2.

Boston Orange B’s Matilda Clark and Billy Smith had a 5-0 win over Grantham 2 and then beat Grantham 1 2-1.

Michal Chmielik and Florence Perowne were in action as Boston Orange C lost 1-4 to Grantham 1 and 0-5 to Eastgate 3.

The Boston Community Tennis Partnership is offering the annual free reception and year one Tennis Taster Scheme.

Children in this age group are offered up to four free group tennis lessons in the Indoor Centre at Boston Tennis Club.

There are up to 18 free sessions available for both reception and year one children.

For details visit www.bostontennis.co.uk