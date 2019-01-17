Cross country bronze for BADAC

Boston and District Athletic Club’s senior men’s distance runners returned from this season’s Lincolnshire Cross Country Championships with the bronze team award.

In addition, the Gold Tops provided the winner of the girls’s under 11 event, a non-championship race organised by host club Louth AC.

The testing Biscathorpe course, alongside the River Bain, provided the junior, senior, veteran men’s competitors with a real challenge, including passage over demanding undulating pasture, some low-lying muddy areas and a tricky river crossing.

The BADAC challenge was spearheaded by Chris Cope, who was first veteran man to enter the funnel, finishing eighth overall.

In claiming the Lincolnshire Veteran Men’s championship title, he recorded 36 mins 23 secs.

Second finisher for the club was captain Aidan McClure, who battled well to cross the finish line in 23rd position overall and claimed 10th place in the senior men’s championship, recording 40 mins 40 secs.

Third man home was James Roark in 43 mins 16 secs, finishing 37th overall to claim 13th place in the senior category.

Some 21 seconds behind James was BADAC’s second counting veteran Ollie Tianen.

He finished 39th overall to claim 20th place in the veteran championship.

Ollie Lammiman ran determinedly to complete the Gold Tops’s senior men’s team, finishing 53rd (45.21) and in 20th position in the senior age group. David Johnson completed the Gold Tops’s veteran team, finishing in 84th place overall to claim 62nd position.

In the final analysis, the senior men’s trio of McClure, Roark and Lammiman combined for a score of 38 points to claim the Lincolnshire bronze team awards, behind winners Caistor RC (20) and runners-up Lincoln & District RC (35).

The veteran men’s team of Cope, Tianen and Johnson scored a total of 83 points which placed them in eighth team position.

In the veteran women’s race, combined with both the under 17 and the under 20 women’s age groups, Emma Penson finished 33rd overall (33.03) to claim 20th position in the county vets age group.

Jessica Ward ran in the under 15 girls’s event (26.32) in 17th position and, at under 13 girls’s level, Alex Frick entered the finish funnel in seventh place in 17 mins 51 secs.

In the under 11 girls’s and boys’s non-championship race, Jessica Frick had an exceptional run in fifth position overall, the winning girl.