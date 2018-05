Ben Cuthbert won the Cooper Cup qualifier at Boston Golf Club on Sunday.

He scored 38 points in the full handicap stableford, with Fred Fairman the runner-up on 37 Points.

Lee Beeson scored 35 points.

R. Nichols (34), T. Emberton (35) and J. Hadwick (32) were the category winners on Sunday.

A charity golf day to raise funds for the Thera Trust was held by Paul Bastock on Friday.

Lee Beeson’s team (pictured) won with 58 points, ahead of teams captained by N. Newark (58.5) and G. Frost (60.4).