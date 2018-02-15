Daffodils bloom in the sportshall challenge

The latest match in the series of Boston and District AC Junior Sportshall Athletics events proved to be a very close encounter with Dashing Daffodills finishing on 130 points, just two ahead of Fast Lambs.

Georgia Ward captained the winning team with support from Jessica Frick, Ronnie Grey and Lloyd Thorn.

Georgia was second in both the under 13 standing long jump with a leap of 1.55m and the standing triple jump with a clearance measuring 4.30m.

Jessica Frick was first in the under 11 speed bounce with a total of 71 and was joint winner of the balance test, sustaining the position for 11 seconds.

Ronnie Grey’s best performances were in speed bounce, when she achieved a score of 52, and chest push, with a distance of 3.25m.

Under nine Lloyd Thorn won all of the events in his age group.

He notched up a score of 48 in the speed bounce and leapt 3.72m in standing long jump.

Tilly Dash led runners-up Fast Lambs, securing individual second-place points in the under 13 vertical jump (38cm) and the balance test (13.0 secs).

In support, Eleanor Lyddiatt won both the under 11 standing long jump (1.80m) and the vertical jump (41cm).

Devan Quantrill achieved 2.98m in standing long jump and 3.25m in the chest push at under nine level.

Ewan Hourihan’s best contribution was in the under 11 standing long jump, where he was second (1.75m) and standing triple jump, in first position (4.48m).

Under seven Mia Clark-Atkins added to Fast Lambs’ 128 points total, achieving 22cm in the under seven vertical Jump and a total of 22 in the speed bounce.

Third team Flower Power finished four points behind the runners-up with Alex Frick captaining the quartet.

Alex finished joint second in both the under 13 speed bounce, with a total of 50, and the balance test, with 13.0 seconds.

Under 11 Issy Reid was second in standing triple jump with a clearance of 4.18m and joint-third in vertical jump with a best leap of 36cm.

Jack Clark-Atkins was joint second in the standing long jump with 1.75m and also finished runner-up in the under 11 speed bounce with a score of 60 .

Twelfth Night Dashes were fourth with a total of 112 points.

Megan Reid led by example, winning every one of the under 13 age group events.

She achieved 15 seconds in the balance test, 66 in the speed bounce and 5.00m in the standing triple jump.

Under 11 team member Hayden Quantrill was joint-first in the balance test with 11 secs and runner-up in the speed bounce with a score of 59.

In the same age group Harry Dash’s best performances were in the standing triple jump, with 3.62m, and speed bounce, with a score of 44.

Beth Hourihan completed the team, gaining second place points in the under nine speed bounce, with 37, and the balance test, achieving 3 mins.