Dale’s world title fight

Grappler Dale Broughton will fight Japanese wrestler Kendo for the WAW World Heavyweight title.

Ring action will return to Boston’s Peter Paine Centre on Sunday, April 1, where Broughton is hoping to claim the belt in front of his home-town crowd.

Broughton is the underdog in this match, but promoter Ricky Knight believes he has all the skills to overcome the current champ.

The Boston fighter has enjoyed a 25-year wrestling career but claiming this title would be the pinnacle for him.

Tickets cost £12 each or £40 for a family of four.

They can be booked by calling 07540 249670 or bought from Rumblin Tums Cafe on Fish Hill.

Doors open at 6pm.