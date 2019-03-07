Dartford Half challenge for runners, while Dawn completes first 13-miler

Boston-area runners have been in action for Skegness and District RC.

Leanne Rickett (Boston) and Ian Kocko (Leverton) headed down south to race in the Dartford Half Marathon on Sunday.

Dawn Allen. TjfO6fiw5-oYxF2fUAkW

The course was undulating and very windy but they ran together to finish in a superb time of 1:47.23.

Dawn Allen (Boston) completed her first half marathon at Cambridge in a great time of 2:08.56.

Dawn joined the club’s Couch to 5k course in 2018 and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

“I really enjoyed it, felt strong the whole way, thanks to all the support I have received from everyone at the club,” Dawn said.

Skegness and District Running Club holds training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information www.sadrc.co.uk