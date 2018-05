Two-time world darts champion Scott Waites will be in action in both Boston and Skegness this weekend.

On Saturday he will be at the SeaviewPub, Skegness from 1pm for a darts and chilli event.

There will also be a money-in, money-out knockout at the Seaview from 7.30pm.

On Sunday, Waites will be in action down Boston’s West Street, for a darts and curry event at The Eagle.

The action begins at 1pm.

Tickets cost £10 for each event with Waites.

They are available from Chris on 07789 405 588.